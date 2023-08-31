The Lamar Cardinals (0-0) go on the road to take on the Idaho Vandals (0-0) at Provost Umphrey Stadium on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Lamar had the 98th-ranked scoring offense last season (21.1 points per game), and it was less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking ninth-worst with 37.7 points allowed per game. Idaho owned the 46th-ranked defense last year (25.4 points allowed per game), and it was better offensively, ranking 14th-best with 35.9 points per game.

We dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest below, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Idaho vs. Lamar Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Beaumont, Texas

Beaumont, Texas Venue: Provost Umphrey Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Idaho vs. Lamar Key Statistics (2022)

Idaho Lamar 434.8 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.5 (77th) 335.7 (50th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 442.1 (107th) 176.9 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.7 (40th) 257.8 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.7 (100th) 5 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (116th) 5 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (22nd)

Idaho Stats Leaders (2022)

Gevani McCoy threw for an average of 227.9 yards passing per outing and tossed 27 touchdowns last season.

Anthony Woods averaged 72.7 rushing yards per game and tallied three rushing touchdowns.

Elisha Cummings rushed for 435 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Hayden Hatten averaged 100.8 yards on 6.9 receptions per game and racked up 16 receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Jermaine Jackson hauled in five touchdowns and had 986 receiving yards (82.2 ypg) in 2022.

Connor Whitney averaged 21.4 receiving yards per game on 2.1 targets per game a season ago.

Lamar Stats Leaders (2022)

Michael Chandler II's previous season stat line: 1,244 passing yards (113.1 per game), 87-for-204 (42.6%), eight touchdowns and seven picks. He also rushed for 218 yards on 67 carries with three rushing TDs.

Last year, Khalan Griffin ran for 619 yards on 109 carries (56.3 yards per game) and scored six times.

James Major Bowden ran for 328 yards on 71 carries (29.8 yards per game) last year.

Sevonne Rhea collected 23 receptions for 438 yards and one touchdown last year. He was targeted 31 times, and averaged 39.8 yards per game.

Jalen Dummett produced last year, grabbing 31 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 29.2 receiving yards per game.

Devyn Gibbs' stat line last year: 191 receiving yards, 19 catches, two touchdowns, on 15 targets.

Rep your team with officially licensed Lamar or Idaho gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.