How to Watch the Idaho vs. Lamar Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 31
The Lamar Cardinals (0-0) go on the road to take on the Idaho Vandals (0-0) at Provost Umphrey Stadium on Thursday, August 31, 2023.
Lamar had the 98th-ranked scoring offense last season (21.1 points per game), and it was less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking ninth-worst with 37.7 points allowed per game. Idaho owned the 46th-ranked defense last year (25.4 points allowed per game), and it was better offensively, ranking 14th-best with 35.9 points per game.
We dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest below, including how to watch on ESPN+.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Idaho vs. Lamar Game Info
- Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Beaumont, Texas
- Venue: Provost Umphrey Stadium
Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!
Idaho vs. Lamar Key Statistics (2022)
|Idaho
|Lamar
|434.8 (23rd)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|349.5 (77th)
|335.7 (50th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|442.1 (107th)
|176.9 (39th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|175.7 (40th)
|257.8 (31st)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|173.7 (100th)
|5 (116th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|5 (116th)
|5 (9th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|3 (22nd)
Idaho Stats Leaders (2022)
- Gevani McCoy threw for an average of 227.9 yards passing per outing and tossed 27 touchdowns last season.
- Anthony Woods averaged 72.7 rushing yards per game and tallied three rushing touchdowns.
- Elisha Cummings rushed for 435 yards and four touchdowns last season.
- Hayden Hatten averaged 100.8 yards on 6.9 receptions per game and racked up 16 receiving touchdowns in 2022.
- Jermaine Jackson hauled in five touchdowns and had 986 receiving yards (82.2 ypg) in 2022.
- Connor Whitney averaged 21.4 receiving yards per game on 2.1 targets per game a season ago.
Lamar Stats Leaders (2022)
- Michael Chandler II's previous season stat line: 1,244 passing yards (113.1 per game), 87-for-204 (42.6%), eight touchdowns and seven picks. He also rushed for 218 yards on 67 carries with three rushing TDs.
- Last year, Khalan Griffin ran for 619 yards on 109 carries (56.3 yards per game) and scored six times.
- James Major Bowden ran for 328 yards on 71 carries (29.8 yards per game) last year.
- Sevonne Rhea collected 23 receptions for 438 yards and one touchdown last year. He was targeted 31 times, and averaged 39.8 yards per game.
- Jalen Dummett produced last year, grabbing 31 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 29.2 receiving yards per game.
- Devyn Gibbs' stat line last year: 191 receiving yards, 19 catches, two touchdowns, on 15 targets.
Rep your team with officially licensed Lamar or Idaho gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.