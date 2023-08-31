Jewell Loyd's Seattle Storm (10-25) hit the road to play Nneka Ogwumike and the Los Angeles Sparks (15-20) at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, August 31. Game time is 10:00 PM ET.

In Los Angeles' last game, it lost to Chicago 76-75. The Sparks were led by Ogwumike, who finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, and Jordin Canada, with 16 points, nine assists and four steals. With Sami Whitcomb leading the team with 19 points, four assists and three steals, Seattle ended up losing to Chicago 90-85 in their last game.

Sparks vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sparks (-275 to win)

Sparks (-275 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+220 to win)

Storm (+220 to win) What's the spread?: Sparks (-6.5)

Sparks (-6.5) What's the over/under?: 159.5

159.5 When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: FOX13+, Prime Video, and Spectrum Sports

Storm Season Stats

In 2023, the Storm are second-worst in the WNBA on offense (78.7 points scored per game) and eighth defensively (83.9 points conceded).

In 2023, Seattle is fourth in the WNBA in rebounds (35.0 per game) and worst in rebounds allowed (36.1).

The Storm are worst in the league in assists (17.5 per game) in 2023.

In 2023, Seattle is second-worst in the WNBA in turnovers committed (14.1 per game) and eighth in turnovers forced (13.0).

Beyond the arc, the Storm are third-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (8.5). They are fifth in 3-point percentage at 34.7%.

Seattle is eighth in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (7.7 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (35.9%).

Storm Home/Away Splits

At home the Storm are not as good offensively, averaging 74.4 points per game, compared to 83.9 on the road. But they are better defensively, allowing 81.3 points per game at home, compared to 87.1 on the road.

This season Seattle is pulling down fewer rebounds at home (34.8 per game) than away (35.3). And it is conceding more at home (37.9) than away (33.9).

At home the Storm are averaging 16.1 assists per game, 3.1 less than away (19.2).

Seattle commits more turnovers per game at home (14.8) than on the road (13.4), but it also forces more at home (14.2) than on the road (11.7).

The Storm drain fewer 3-pointers per game at home (7.3) than on the road (9.9), and have a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than away (37.3%).

Seattle gives up fewer 3-pointers per game at home (7.6) than away (7.8), but concede a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.5%) than on the road (35.2%).

Storm Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Storm have won eight out of the 30 games, or 26.7%, in which they've been the underdog.

The Storm have a record of 1-11 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +220 on the moneyline.

Seattle has 17 wins in 34 games against the spread this year.

As a 6.5-point underdog or greater, Seattle is 8-7 against the spread.

The Storm have a 31.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

