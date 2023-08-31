On Thursday, August 31, 2023, a pair of the WNBA's best scorers -- Nneka Ogwumike (sixth, 19.3 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 24.2) -- square off when the Los Angeles Sparks (15-20) host the Seattle Storm (10-25) at 10:00 PM ET on FOX13+, Prime Video, and Spectrum Sports.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Storm vs. Sparks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: FOX13+, Prime Video, and Spectrum Sports

Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Storm vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Sparks Betting Trends

The Sparks have put together an 18-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Storm are 17-17-0 ATS this season.

Los Angeles has covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites in two of two chances this season.

Seattle is 8-7 ATS this year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Sparks games have gone over the point total 14 out of 35 times this season.

Storm games have hit the over 16 out of 34 times this season.

