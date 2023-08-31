The Seattle Storm's (10-25) injury report has just one player listed ahead of a Thursday, August 31 matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks (15-20) at Crypto.com Arena. It begins at 10:00 PM ET.

The Storm enter this game after a 90-85 loss to the Sky on Sunday.

Seattle Storm Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabby Williams Out Foot 8.4 3.6 3.8

Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lexie Brown Out For Season Illness 12.4 2.1 2.4 Chiney Ogwumike Out Foot 8.4 4.3 1.3 Nia Clouden Out Knee 1.6 0.4 1.8 Katie Lou Samuelson Out Personal - - -

Storm vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX13+, Prime Video, and Spectrum Sports

FOX13+, Prime Video, and Spectrum Sports Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Storm Player Leaders

Ezi Magbegor is putting up a team-high 8.1 rebounds per game. And she is delivering 14 points and 2.3 assists, making 51.3% of her shots from the floor (seventh in WNBA).

Sami Whitcomb gives the Storm 9.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. She also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jordan Horston is putting up 7.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 36.7% of her shots from the floor.

Kia Nurse gives the Storm 5.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. She also averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Storm vs. Sparks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sparks -6.5 159.5

