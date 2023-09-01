The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Athletics.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Read More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is batting .229 with 21 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 45 walks.

He ranks 124th in batting average, 114th in on base percentage, and 40th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 65 games this year (of 117 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

Looking at the 117 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (17.1%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (32.5%), with more than one RBI in 17 of them (14.5%).

He has scored in 50 of 117 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 58 .244 AVG .213 .314 OBP .298 .473 SLG .465 23 XBH 24 12 HR 13 30 RBI 34 57/20 K/BB 71/25 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings