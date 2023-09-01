Cal Raleigh vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:23 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Athletics.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is batting .229 with 21 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 45 walks.
- He ranks 124th in batting average, 114th in on base percentage, and 40th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 65 games this year (of 117 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- Looking at the 117 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (17.1%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (32.5%), with more than one RBI in 17 of them (14.5%).
- He has scored in 50 of 117 games this season, and more than once 11 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|58
|.244
|AVG
|.213
|.314
|OBP
|.298
|.473
|SLG
|.465
|23
|XBH
|24
|12
|HR
|13
|30
|RBI
|34
|57/20
|K/BB
|71/25
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (164 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mets will send Senga (10-7) out for his 25th start of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.17 ERA and 164 strikeouts through 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.17), 33rd in WHIP (1.240), and fifth in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.