Josh Rojas vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:23 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Josh Rojas -- hitting .351 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on September 1 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 15 doubles, three home runs and 22 walks while batting .243.
- In 50.6% of his games this year (39 of 77), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (22.1%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 77 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (3.9%), and in 1% of his trips to the plate.
- Rojas has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (33.8%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (10.4%).
- He has scored at least once 29 times this season (37.7%), including 10 games with multiple runs (13.0%).
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.241
|AVG
|.324
|.290
|OBP
|.359
|.379
|SLG
|.514
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|7
|8/2
|K/BB
|9/2
|1
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (164 total, 1.2 per game).
- Senga (10-7 with a 3.17 ERA and 164 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 25th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.17 ERA ranks seventh, 1.240 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 10.8 K/9 ranks fifth.
