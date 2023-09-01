The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez will take the field against the New York Mets and Pete Alonso at Citi Field on Friday, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Mets have +105 odds to win. The contest's over/under is set at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 7-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners have not covered in any of their last three games with a spread.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners are 52-37 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 58.4% of those games).

Seattle has gone 44-29 (winning 60.3% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mariners' implied win probability is 55.6%.

Seattle has played in 133 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-62-4).

The Mariners have put together a 4-13-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 23.5% of the time).

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-29 37-28 26-20 49-35 57-41 18-14

