The Seattle Mariners and New York Mets will meet on Friday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Julio Rodriguez and Francisco Lindor among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Mariners vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 10th in MLB play with 173 total home runs.

Seattle is 12th in MLB, slugging .417.

The Mariners' .244 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

Seattle is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (640 total).

The Mariners' .325 on-base percentage ranks 12th in MLB.

The Mariners' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the second-most in the majors.

Seattle's pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.166).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 27th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 153 strikeouts through 155 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

Gilbert is looking to claim his third quality start in a row in this game.

Gilbert is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per appearance on the mound.

In two of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Royals W 3-2 Home Luis Castillo Alec Marsh 8/28/2023 Athletics W 7-0 Home Bryan Woo Kyle Muller 8/29/2023 Athletics L 3-1 Home Luke Weaver Ken Waldichuk 8/29/2023 Athletics L 3-1 Home George Kirby Ken Waldichuk 8/30/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Home Bryce Miller Zach Neal 9/1/2023 Mets - Away Logan Gilbert Kodai Senga 9/2/2023 Mets - Away Luis Castillo David Peterson 9/3/2023 Mets - Away Bryan Woo Tylor Megill 9/4/2023 Reds - Away George Kirby Brandon Williamson 9/5/2023 Reds - Away Bryce Miller Hunter Greene 9/6/2023 Reds - Away Logan Gilbert -

