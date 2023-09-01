Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (76-57) meet Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets (61-73) in the series opener at Citi Field on Friday, September 1. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Mets have -105 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (12-5, 3.66 ERA) vs Kodai Senga - NYM (10-7, 3.17 ERA)

Mariners vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

This season, the Mariners have won 52 out of the 89 games, or 58.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have gone 52-37 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (58.4% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners were favored on the moneyline for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 7-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Mets have been chosen as underdogs in 54 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (27.8%) in those games.

This season, the Mets have been victorious nine times in 43 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a record of 2-6.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+180) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+270) Mike Ford 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+240) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230)

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1100 6th 3rd Win AL West +225 - 2nd

