You can see player prop bet odds for Yandy Diaz, Jose Ramirez and others on the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians heading into their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Friday at Progressive Field.

Rays vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Glasnow Stats

Tyler Glasnow (7-4) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 16th start of the season.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Glasnow will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Glasnow Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Yankees Aug. 26 6.0 1 0 0 4 2 at Angels Aug. 19 6.0 8 7 5 7 0 at Giants Aug. 14 6.0 3 1 1 7 3 at Yankees Jul. 31 7.0 3 1 1 8 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 25 7.0 2 1 1 8 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has recorded 144 hits with 28 doubles, 17 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 66 runs.

He's slashed .327/.403/.506 on the year.

Diaz has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Marlins Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Marlins Aug. 29 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 25 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Rockies Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 23 2-for-4 0 0 3 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 122 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 68 walks and 77 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.

He's slashing .263/.374/.438 so far this year.

Arozarena takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 30 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 2 at Marlins Aug. 29 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 27 2-for-4 3 0 0 2 3 vs. Yankees Aug. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 31 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 60 walks and 71 RBI (137 total hits). He's also swiped 22 bases.

He has a .275/.350/.479 slash line so far this season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Twins Aug. 29 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Twins Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 27 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 1 at Blue Jays Aug. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has recorded 144 hits with 30 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.337/.379 so far this season.

Kwan enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .292 with two doubles and two RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 30 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Twins Aug. 29 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Twins Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 27 0-for-6 1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

