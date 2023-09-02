The No. 10 Washington Huskies (0-0) are two-touchdown favorites on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the Boise State Broncos (0-0). The contest has a 58.5-point over/under.

On the offensive side of the ball, Washington was a top-25 unit last season, ranking second-best in the FBS by averaging 515.8 yards per game. It ranked 61st on defense (372.7 yards allowed per game). Boise State ranked 70th in total offense this season (385.6 yards per game), but it thrived on the defensive side of the ball, ranking seventh-best in the FBS with 385.6 yards allowed per game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Boise State vs. Washington Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Washington vs Boise State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Washington -14 -110 -110 58.5 -110 -110 -700 +475

Looking to place a bet on Boise State vs. Washington? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 1 MWC Betting Trends

Boise State Betting Records & Stats

Boise State compiled a 6-7-1 record against the spread last year.

A total of seven of Boise State games last year hit the over.

Boise State split the two games it played as an underdog last season.

Boise State did not enter a game last season with longer moneyline odds than +475.

Bet on Boise State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green last season compiled 2,023 passing yards with 14 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and a 61% completion percentage.

Green made an impact with his legs, too, scrambling for 581 yards and 10 TDs.

As part of the running game, George Holani rushed for 1,157 yards and 10 touchdowns on 5.2 YPC.

As a pass-catcher, Holani totaled 24 catches (on 28 targets) for 151 yards and three touchdowns.

Ashton Jeanty compiled 826 rushing yards (59 yards per game) and seven touchdowns while averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

Jeanty totaled 14 catches (on 16 targets) for 155 yards and zero touchdowns in addition to the stats he posted on the ground.

LaTrell Caples was targeted 73 times leading to 51 catches, 550 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games.

DJ Schramm helped spur the defense with 82 tackles, eight TFL, and 0.5 sacks in 14 games.

On defense, Ezekiel Noa recorded 4.5 sacks to go with four TFL, 43 tackles, and two interceptions.

JL Skinner compiled four interceptions to go along with 42 tackles and six passes defended in 14 games.

With two TFL, 33 tackles, and three interceptions, Rodney Robinson made a big impact on D.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.