The Boise State Broncos (0-0) visit the No. 10 Washington Huskies (0-0) at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Washington owned the 58th-ranked defense last year (25.8 points allowed per game), and it was more effective on offense, ranking seventh-best with 39.7 points per game. Boise State owned the 57th-ranked offense last year (29.5 points per game), and it was better on the other side of the ball, ranking 15th-best with only 19.5 points allowed per game.

Boise State vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Boise State vs. Washington Key Statistics (2022)

Boise State Washington 385.6 (46th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 515.8 (6th) 292.4 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 372.7 (70th) 196.4 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 146 (69th) 189.2 (111th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 369.8 (1st) 16 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (10th) 19 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (115th)

Boise State Stats Leaders (2022)

Taylen Green completed 61% of his passes to throw for 2,023 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. He also helped on the ground, accumulating 10 touchdowns while racking up 581 yards.

George Holani racked up 10 rushing touchdowns on 82.6 yards per game last season.

Last season Ashton Jeanty rushed for 826 yards. He also scored seven total touchdowns.

LaTrell Caples was targeted 5.2 times per game and piled up 550 receiving yards and four touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Billy Bowens caught 32 passes last season on his way to 462 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Stefan Cobbs averaged 28.3 receiving yards per game on 4.1 targets per game a season ago.

Washington Stats Leaders (2022)

Michael Penix Jr.'s previous season stat line: 4,641 passing yards (357 per game), 362-for-554 (65.3%), 31 touchdowns and eight picks.

Last year, Wayne Taulapapa rushed for 887 yards on 140 attempts (68.2 yards per game) and scored 11 times. Taulapapa also collected 24 catches for 225 yards and one score.

Cameron Davis ran for 522 yards on 107 carries (40.2 yards per game), with 13 rushing touchdowns last year.

Rome Odunze picked up 75 receptions for 1,145 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He was targeted 115 times, and averaged 88.1 yards per game.

Jalen McMillan produced last season, catching 79 passes for 1,098 yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged 84.5 receiving yards per game.

Ja'Lynn Polk hauled in 41 passes on 66 targets for 694 yards and six touchdowns, compiling 53.4 receiving yards per game.

