The Boise State Broncos (0-0) will look to upset the No. 10 Washington Huskies (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Huskies are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 14.5 points. The over/under is 58.5 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Washington vs. Boise State matchup.

Boise State vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Boise State vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Boise State vs. Washington Betting Trends

Boise State compiled a 6-7-1 record against the spread last season.

Washington won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

The Huskies had an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites last season.

Boise State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the MWC +180 Bet $100 to win $180

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.