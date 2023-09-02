Boise State vs. Washington: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The Boise State Broncos (0-0) will look to upset the No. 10 Washington Huskies (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Huskies are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 14.5 points. The over/under is 58.5 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Washington vs. Boise State matchup.
Boise State vs. Washington Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
Boise State vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Washington Moneyline
|Boise State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Washington (-14.5)
|58.5
|-700
|+475
|DraftKings
|Washington (-14.5)
|58.5
|-750
|+525
|FanDuel
|Washington (-14.5)
|58.5
|-720
|+500
|PointsBet
|Washington (-14.5)
|-
|-
|-
|Tipico
|Washington (-14.5)
|-
|-700
|+500
Boise State vs. Washington Betting Trends
- Boise State compiled a 6-7-1 record against the spread last season.
- Washington won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.
- The Huskies had an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites last season.
Boise State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the MWC
|+180
|Bet $100 to win $180
