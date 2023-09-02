The Washington Huskies are expected to win their matchup versus the Boise State Broncos at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 2, according to our computer model. If you're seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Boise State vs. Washington Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Boise State (+14) Toss Up (58.5) Washington 35, Boise State 23

Week 1 MWC Predictions

Boise State Betting Info (2022)

The Broncos have a 19.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Broncos went 6-7-1 ATS last year.

The Broncos and their opponent combined to hit the over seven out of 14 times last season.

Games involving Boise State last year averaged 49.0 points per game, a 9.5-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Washington Betting Info (2022)

The Huskies have an implied moneyline win probability of 85.7% in this matchup.

The Huskies compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Washington's ATS record as at least 14-point favorites was 4-1 last season.

Huskies games went over the point total eight out of 13 times last season.

The over/under in this matchup is 58.5 points, 2.8 fewer than the average total in last season's Washington contests.

Broncos vs. Huskies 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Washington 39.7 25.8 43.3 20.4 37.2 34.6 Boise State 29.5 19.5 16.0 28.0 23.0 18.2

