The San Diego State Aztecs (1-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the Idaho State Bengals (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Snapdragon Stadium.

San Diego State ranks 26th in points scored this season (20.0 points per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 10th-best in the FBS with 13.0 points allowed per game. Idaho State sported the 94th-ranked offense last season (327.7 yards per game), and it was worse on defense, ranking 12th-worst with 451.8 yards allowed per game.

Idaho State vs. San Diego State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

City: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Idaho State vs. San Diego State Key Statistics (2022)

Idaho State San Diego State 327.7 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.8 (104th) 451.8 (110th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.7 (21st) 132.9 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.2 (74th) 194.8 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.5 (117th) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 24 (119th) 2 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (42nd)

Idaho State Stats Leaders (2022)

Hunter Hays averaged 113.7 passing yards per outing and threw for five touchdowns last season. In addition, he added 21.6 yards on the ground per game with one rushing touchdown.

Raiden Hunter averaged 41.0 rushing yards per game and accumulated one rushing touchdown.

Last season Benjamin Omayebu rushed for 26.6 yards per game and averaged 22.1 receiving yards per game. He also scored five touchdowns.

Xavier Guillory averaged 71.4 receiving yards and grabbed four receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Cyrus Wallace averaged 22.6 receiving yards on 3.9 targets per game in 2022.

San Diego State Stats Leaders

Jalen Mayden has thrown for 164 yards (164.0 ypg) to lead San Diego State, completing 63% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 24 rushing yards on 10 carries.

The team's top rusher, Jaylon Armstead, has carried the ball eight times for 78 yards (78.0 per game).

This season, Kenan Christon has carried the ball 11 times for 45 yards (45.0 per game).

Mark Redman's 62 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted six times and has registered five catches and two touchdowns.

Mekhi Shaw has hauled in three receptions totaling 48 yards so far this campaign.

Baylin Brooks has a total of 19 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in two throws.

