On Saturday, J.P. Crawford (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Mets.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.386) this season, fueled by 113 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 85th in the league in slugging.

Crawford enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .278 with two homers.

In 64.1% of his games this season (75 of 117), Crawford has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (26.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.4% of his games this year, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 54 games this year (46.2%), including 19 multi-run games (16.2%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 54 .285 AVG .250 .398 OBP .373 .443 SLG .410 21 XBH 20 7 HR 6 24 RBI 21 52/42 K/BB 46/37 1 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings