Saturday's contest at Citi Field has the Seattle Mariners (76-58) taking on the New York Mets (62-73) at 7:10 PM ET (on September 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Mariners, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (11-7) to the mound, while David Peterson (3-7) will take the ball for the Mets.

Mariners vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

Mariners vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mariners 6, Mets 5.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Mariners have a record of 7-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners are winless against the spread in their last three chances.

This season, the Mariners have been favored 90 times and won 52, or 57.8%, of those games.

Seattle has a record of 33-23 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Seattle ranks 11th in the majors with 641 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners' 3.65 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule