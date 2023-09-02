Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina will play host to the No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (0-0) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) on September 2, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Tar Heels are a 2.5-point favorite in the matchup. The over/under in this contest is 64.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the North Carolina vs. South Carolina matchup.

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline
BetMGM North Carolina (-2.5) 64.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings North Carolina (-2.5) 64.5 -135 +114 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel North Carolina (-2.5) 64.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - +110 -133 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico North Carolina (-2.5) - -135 +115 Bet on this game with Tipico

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

  • North Carolina covered six times in 14 chances against the spread last season.
  • The Tar Heels covered the spread twice when favored by 2.5 points or more last season (in nine opportunities).
  • South Carolina went 7-5-1 ATS last year.
  • The Gamecocks were an underdog by 2.5 points or more eight times last season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

North Carolina & South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

North Carolina
To Win the ACC +900 Bet $100 to win $900
South Carolina
To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000
To Win the SEC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.