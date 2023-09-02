Sam Haggerty vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:23 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Sam Haggerty is available when the Seattle Mariners battle David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since August 19, when he went 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI against the Astros.
Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Sam Haggerty At The Plate
- Haggerty is batting .208 with two doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- In 10 of 25 games this year, Haggerty has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 25 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Haggerty has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In nine of 25 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|.148
|AVG
|.269
|.233
|OBP
|.387
|.185
|SLG
|.423
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|1
|4/3
|K/BB
|7/4
|2
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.45).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (165 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mets will send Peterson (3-7) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.23 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the lefty went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.23 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing batters.
