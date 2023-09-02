The Las Vegas Aces (31-6) face Ezi Magbegor and the Seattle Storm (11-25) at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, September 2 at 9:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas, led by A'ja Wilson with 21 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and four blocks, picked up an 84-75 win versus Washington in their last outing. Chelsea Gray added 21 points and two steals. Led by Jewell Loyd (25 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST, 30 FG%) and Sami Whitcomb (14 PTS, 3 STL, 30.8 FG%, 2-7 from 3PT), Seattle ended its last matchup winning 72-61 against Los Angeles.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Aces vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-2000 to win)

Aces (-2000 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+950 to win)

Storm (+950 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-16.5)

Aces (-16.5) What's the over/under?: 169.5

169.5 When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Storm Season Stats

On offense, the Storm are the third-worst team in the WNBA (78.6 points per game). Defensively, they are sixth (83.3 points conceded per game).

Seattle is fourth in the league in rebounds per game (35.3) and second-worst in rebounds conceded (35.8).

At 17.4 assists per game, the Storm are worst in the WNBA.

In 2023, Seattle is second-worst in the league in turnovers committed (14.3 per game) and eighth in turnovers forced (13).

The Storm are the third-best team in the league in 3-pointers made (8.4 per game) and fifth in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

Seattle is eighth in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.7 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage defensively (35.7%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Storm Home/Away Splits

The Storm average fewer points per game at home (74.4) than away (83.2), but also allow fewer at home (81.3) than on the road (85.6).

At home, Seattle grabs 34.8 rebounds per game, one fewer than away (35.8). It allows 37.9 rebounds per game at home, 4.5 more than away (33.4).

This season the Storm are averaging fewer assists at home (16.1 per game) than away (18.9).

This year Seattle is committing more turnovers at home (14.8 per game) than away (13.8). But it is also forcing more at home (14.2) than away (11.8).

At home the Storm make 7.3 treys per game, 2.3 less than away (9.6). They shoot 32.2% from beyond the arc at home, 4.3% lower than away (36.5%).

Seattle gives up fewer 3-pointers per game at home (7.6) than away (7.7), but concede a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.5%) than away (34.8%).

Storm Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Storm have won nine out of the 31 games, or 29%, in which they've been the underdog.

The Storm have not won as an underdog of +950 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Against the spread, Seattle is 18-17-0 this year.

As a 16.5-point underdog or greater, Seattle has one win ATS (1-1) this year.

The implied probability of a win by the Storm based on the moneyline is 9.5%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.