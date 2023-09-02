Two of the league's top scorers match up -- A'ja Wilson (third, 22 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 24.2) -- when the Las Vegas Aces (30-6) host the Seattle Storm (10-25) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

The matchup has no set line.

Storm vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Storm vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 94 Storm 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Aces

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-20.2)

Las Vegas (-20.2) Computer Predicted Total: 167.7

Storm vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Seattle's record against the spread is 17-17-0.

Seattle has played 34 games this year, and 16 of them have hit the over.

Storm Performance Insights

In 2023, the Storm are second-worst in the league offensively (78.7 points scored per game) and eighth on defense (83.9 points conceded).

On the glass, Seattle is fourth in the league in rebounds (35 per game). It is the worst in rebounds conceded (36.1 per game).

In 2023, the Storm are second-worst in the WNBA in turnovers committed (14.1 per game) and eighth in turnovers forced (13).

Beyond the arc, the Storm are third-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (8.5). They are fifth in 3-point percentage at 34.7%.

Defensively, the Storm are eighth in the league in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.7. They are third-worst in 3-point percentage allowed at 35.9%.

In 2023, Seattle has attempted 35.6% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 64.4% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 30.3% of Seattle's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 69.7% have been 2-pointers.

