Teoscar Hernández vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.381 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has 27 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 29 walks while batting .264.
- Hernandez is batting .389 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a 10-game hitting streak.
- In 65.4% of his 133 games this season, Hernandez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 38 multi-hit games.
- In 15.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Hernandez has an RBI in 49 of 133 games this season, with multiple RBI in 23 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 38.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (5.3%).
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|66
|.237
|AVG
|.289
|.286
|OBP
|.331
|.431
|SLG
|.481
|25
|XBH
|27
|12
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|41
|87/14
|K/BB
|85/15
|2
|SB
|4
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.45 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (165 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peterson (3-7) takes the mound for the Mets in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 5.23 ERA in 84 1/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the left-hander went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.23, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .287 batting average against him.
