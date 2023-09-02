The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.381 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has 27 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 29 walks while batting .264.

Hernandez is batting .389 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a 10-game hitting streak.

In 65.4% of his 133 games this season, Hernandez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 38 multi-hit games.

In 15.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Hernandez has an RBI in 49 of 133 games this season, with multiple RBI in 23 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 38.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (5.3%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 66 .237 AVG .289 .286 OBP .331 .431 SLG .481 25 XBH 27 12 HR 11 40 RBI 41 87/14 K/BB 85/15 2 SB 4

