Ty France vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Ty France (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Seattle Mariners face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France is hitting .253 with 30 doubles, 10 home runs and 37 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 125th in the league in slugging.
- France has gotten at least one hit in 60.3% of his games this year (79 of 131), with multiple hits 34 times (26.0%).
- He has gone deep in 6.9% of his games in 2023 (nine of 131), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- France has had at least one RBI in 29.0% of his games this year (38 of 131), with two or more RBI nine times (6.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 41.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (9.9%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|62
|.254
|AVG
|.251
|.342
|OBP
|.337
|.410
|SLG
|.340
|24
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|21
|47/19
|K/BB
|52/18
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.45).
- The Mets rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (165 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peterson makes the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.23 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the left-hander tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.23, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .287 batting average against him.
