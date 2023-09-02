With 12 games on the MWC Week 1 college football slate, there are plenty of options to consider before placing any bets. Our model thinks Stanford (-3) against Hawaii is the best bet on the spread, while the Washington State vs. Colorado State matchup is the best over/under to bet on. Find more insights and stats on those and other games to bet on or include in a parlay in the article below.

Bet on all MWC games with BetMGM!

Best Week 1 MWC Spread Bets

Pick: Stanford -3 vs. Hawaii

  • Matchup: Stanford Cardinal at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Stanford by 11.1 points
  • Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • Date: September 1
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Washington State -11 vs. Colorado State

  • Matchup: Washington State Cougars at Colorado State Rams
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Washington State by 18.5 points
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: September 2
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Fresno State +3.5 vs. Purdue

  • Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs at Purdue Boilermakers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Fresno State by 3.5 points
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: September 2
  • TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)

Make your MWC spread pick now through BetMGM.

Best Week 1 MWC Total Bets

Under 55.5 - Washington State vs. Colorado State

  • Matchup: Washington State Cougars at Colorado State Rams
  • Projected Total: 44.4 points
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: September 2
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Under 66.5 - Nevada vs. USC

  • Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack at USC Trojans
  • Projected Total: 58.1 points
  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Date: September 2
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Under 49 - New Mexico vs. Texas A&M

  • Matchup: New Mexico Lobos at Texas A&M Aggies
  • Projected Total: 42.0 points
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: September 2
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.

Week 1 MWC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
San Diego State 1-0 (0-0 MWC) 20.0 / 13.0 309.0 / 380.0
Nevada 0-0 (- MWC) - -
New Mexico 0-0 (- MWC) - -
Air Force 0-0 (- MWC) - -
Utah State 0-0 (- MWC) - -
Wyoming 0-0 (- MWC) - -
Colorado State 0-0 (- MWC) - -
Boise State 0-0 (- MWC) - -
UNLV 0-0 (- MWC) - -
Fresno State 0-0 (- MWC) - -
Hawaii 0-1 (0-0 MWC) 28.0 / 35.0 391.0 / 297.0
San Jose State 0-1 (0-0 MWC) 28.0 / 56.0 396.0 / 501.0

Watch MWC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.