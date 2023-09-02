It's time for Week 1 of the 2023 college football season, which includes 12 games that feature teams from the MWC. To make sure you catch all of the early-season action, check out the article below for info on how to watch.

MWC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Stanford Cardinal at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 11:00 PM ET, Friday, September 1 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Fresno State Bulldogs at Purdue Boilermakers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Utah State Aggies at Iowa Hawkeyes 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Robert Morris Colonials at Air Force Falcons 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 MW Network (Live stream on Fubo) Boise State Broncos at Washington Huskies 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Bryant Bulldogs at UNLV Rebels 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 MW Network Nevada Wolf Pack at USC Trojans 6:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) New Mexico Lobos at Texas A&M Aggies 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Washington State Cougars at Colorado State Rams 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Texas Tech Red Raiders at Wyoming Cowboys 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Idaho State Bengals at San Diego State Aztecs 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Oregon State Beavers at San Jose State Spartans 3:30 PM ET, Sunday, September 3 CBS (Live stream on Fubo)

