Cal Raleigh vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Mets Player Props
|Mariners vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|Mariners vs Mets Prediction
|How to Watch Mariners vs Mets
|Mariners vs Mets Odds
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is batting .229 with 21 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 46 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 126th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 115th and he is 41st in slugging.
- In 67 of 119 games this season (56.3%) Raleigh has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (21.0%).
- He has homered in 16.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Raleigh has had an RBI in 38 games this season (31.9%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 50 of 119 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Mariners Players vs the Mets
- Click Here for Julio Rodríguez
- Click Here for Eugenio Suárez
- Click Here for Mike Ford
- Click Here for J.P. Crawford
- Click Here for Teoscar Hernández
- Click Here for Josh Rojas
- Click Here for Ty France
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|60
|.244
|AVG
|.215
|.314
|OBP
|.301
|.473
|SLG
|.459
|23
|XBH
|24
|12
|HR
|13
|30
|RBI
|34
|57/20
|K/BB
|74/26
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.47).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (168 total, 1.2 per game).
- Megill (7-7) takes the mound for the Mets in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 5.29 ERA in 97 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.29, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .296 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.