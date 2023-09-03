On Sunday, J.P. Crawford (.511 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 3-for-4 in his previous game against the Mets.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .390 this season while batting .273 with 79 walks and 80 runs scored.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.

Crawford enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .444 with three homers.

Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this year (76 of 118), with multiple hits 32 times (27.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.9% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.0% of his games this year, Crawford has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (8.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 46.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 20 games with multiple runs (16.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 55 .285 AVG .260 .398 OBP .382 .443 SLG .431 21 XBH 21 7 HR 7 24 RBI 22 52/42 K/BB 47/37 1 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings