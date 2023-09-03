The Seattle Mariners visit the New York Mets at Citi Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Julio Rodriguez, Francisco Lindor and others in this game.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Mariners vs. Mets Game Info

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 32 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 41 walks and 88 RBI (156 total hits). He has swiped 36 bases.

He has a .287/.346/.485 slash line so far this season.

Rodriguez hopes to build on a 15-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .489 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 at Mets Sep. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 28 4-for-5 3 1 3 8 0 vs. Royals Aug. 27 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Royals Aug. 26 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 116 hits with 28 doubles, 14 home runs and 79 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.390/.438 on the year.

Crawford has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .444 with a double, three home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Sep. 2 3-for-4 3 1 1 6 0 at Mets Sep. 1 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 1 vs. Athletics Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 28 2-for-4 3 1 1 5 0

Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, J.P. Crawford or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has collected 127 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 81 runs with 24 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .250/.333/.464 on the season.

Lindor has recorded a base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .150 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Sep. 2 1-for-4 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rangers Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Rangers Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has collected 103 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .220/.324/.511 so far this season.

Alonso enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with a double and three walks.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 30 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso or other Mets players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.