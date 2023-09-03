Mike Ford vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:26 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Mike Ford, with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, September 3 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mets.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is hitting .227 with six doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks.
- Ford has picked up a hit in 26 of 64 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (17.2%, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Ford has picked up an RBI in 28.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this year (29.7%), including five multi-run games (7.8%).
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|35
|.250
|AVG
|.210
|.333
|OBP
|.298
|.514
|SLG
|.470
|7
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|7
|15
|RBI
|13
|27/7
|K/BB
|36/10
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 168 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Megill (7-7 with a 5.29 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 21st of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander went six innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 5.29 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .296 to opposing batters.
