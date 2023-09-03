Teoscar Hernández vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:27 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez and his .805 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Mets.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Discover More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has 27 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .266.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 57th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 108th and he is 44th in slugging.
- Hernandez is batting .368 with two homers during his last games and is riding an 11-game hitting streak.
- In 65.7% of his games this season (88 of 134), Hernandez has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (29.1%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 134 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 22 of them (16.4%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 50 games this year (37.3%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, and in 24 of those games (17.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 52 games this season (38.8%), including seven multi-run games (5.2%).
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|67
|.237
|AVG
|.293
|.286
|OBP
|.332
|.431
|SLG
|.493
|25
|XBH
|28
|12
|HR
|12
|40
|RBI
|44
|87/14
|K/BB
|86/15
|2
|SB
|4
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (168 total, 1.2 per game).
- Megill (7-7) takes the mound for the Mets in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 5.29 ERA in 97 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.29, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .296 against him.
