Ty France vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:29 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Ty France and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (54 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the New York Mets and Tylor Megill on September 3 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Mets.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France is batting .254 with 30 doubles, 10 home runs and 37 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 85th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 123rd in slugging.
- France has picked up a hit in 60.6% of his 132 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.8% of them.
- In nine games this year, he has gone deep (6.8%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).
- France has driven home a run in 38 games this season (28.8%), including more than one RBI in 6.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 40.9% of his games this season (54 of 132), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (9.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|63
|.254
|AVG
|.253
|.342
|OBP
|.340
|.410
|SLG
|.341
|24
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|21
|47/19
|K/BB
|52/18
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (168 total, 1.2 per game).
- Megill (7-7) takes the mound for the Mets in his 21st start of the season. He has a 5.29 ERA in 97 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty tossed six innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.29, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .296 batting average against him.
