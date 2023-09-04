The No. 9 Clemson Tigers (0-0) and the Duke Blue Devils (0-0) square off on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in a battle of ACC opponents.

Clemson averaged 410.9 yards per game on offense last season (48th in the FBS), and it ranked 28th on defense with 335.0 yards allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, Duke ranked 32nd in the FBS with 32.8 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 31st in points allowed (378.2 points allowed per contest).

Clemson vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Clemson vs. Duke Key Statistics (2022)

Clemson Duke 410.9 (31st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.7 (45th) 335.0 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.2 (74th) 178.9 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.2 (39th) 231.9 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.5 (68th) 22 (107th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (6th) 19 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 26 (7th)

Clemson Stats Leaders (2022)

D.J. Uiagalelei put together an impressive passing stat line last year with 2,514 yards (179.6 yards per game), going 228-for-368 (62% completion percentage), 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He was effective in the running game as well, with 554 rushing yards on 142 carries, seven rushing TDs, and averaging 39.6 yards per game.

Last season, Will Shipley rushed for 1,182 yards on 210 attempts (84.4 yards per game) and scored 15 times. Shipley also collected 38 catches for 242 yards.

Antonio Williams picked up 55 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns last season. He was targeted 75 times, and averaged 42.7 yards per game.

Joseph Ngata produced last season, catching 41 passes for 526 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 37.6 receiving yards per game.

Davis Allen's stat line last year: 442 receiving yards, 39 catches, five touchdowns, on 52 targets.

Duke Stats Leaders (2022)

Riley Leonard completed 63.9% of his passes to throw for 2,967 and 20 touchdowns last season. Leonard also contributed on the ground, accumulating 13 touchdowns on 53.7 yards per game.

Last season Jordan Waters rushed for 566 yards. He also scored eight total touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun was targeted 7.1 times per game and racked up 873 receiving yards and four touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Jordan Moore averaged 50.5 receiving yards on 6.8 targets per game in 2022, scoring five touchdowns.

Sahmir Hagans played his way to five receiving touchdowns and 400 receiving yards (30.8 ypg) last season.

