Josh Rojas and his .355 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Cincinnati Reds and Tejay Antone on September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Tejay Antone

Tejay Antone TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .241 with 15 doubles, three home runs and 22 walks.

In 50.0% of his games this season (40 of 80), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (21.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 3.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1% of his trips to the dish.

Rojas has had at least one RBI in 32.5% of his games this season (26 of 80), with more than one RBI eight times (10.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 29 times this year (36.3%), including 10 games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 23 .241 AVG .253 .290 OBP .298 .379 SLG .320 2 XBH 5 1 HR 0 3 RBI 14 8/2 K/BB 15/5 1 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings