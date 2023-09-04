Monday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (77-59) and Cincinnati Reds (71-68) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on September 4.

The Mariners will give the ball to Bryan Woo (2-3, 4.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Tejay Antone.

Mariners vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Mariners vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners have not covered in any of their last three games with a spread.

The Mariners have won 53, or 57.6%, of the 92 games they've played as favorites this season.

Seattle is 22-11 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 652 (4.8 per game).

The Mariners have a 3.69 team ERA that leads all league pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule