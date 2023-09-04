The Cincinnati Reds and Nick Martini hit the field at Great American Ball Park against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

Mariners vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 11th in MLB play with 179 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 14th in MLB, slugging .418.

The Mariners' .244 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.

Seattle is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.8 runs per game (652 total).

The Mariners' .325 on-base percentage is 12th in MLB.

The Mariners strike out 10 times per game, the second-worst mark in the majors.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).

The Mariners have the lowest WHIP in MLB (1.175).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryan Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

Woo has registered four quality starts this season.

Woo has put together nine starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Athletics L 3-1 Home George Kirby Ken Waldichuk 8/30/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Home Bryce Miller Zach Neal 9/1/2023 Mets L 2-1 Away Logan Gilbert Kodai Senga 9/2/2023 Mets W 8-7 Away Luis Castillo David Peterson 9/3/2023 Mets L 6-3 Away George Kirby Tylor Megill 9/4/2023 Reds - Away Bryan Woo Tejay Antone 9/5/2023 Reds - Away Bryce Miller Connor Phillips 9/6/2023 Reds - Away Logan Gilbert Lyon Richardson 9/7/2023 Rays - Away Luis Castillo Zack Littell 9/8/2023 Rays - Away George Kirby - 9/9/2023 Rays - Away Bryan Woo Aaron Civale

