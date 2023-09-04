The Seattle Mariners (77-59) will look to Dominic Canzone, riding a two-game homer streak, against the Cincinnati Reds (71-68) at 4:10 PM ET on Monday, at Great American Ball Park.

The probable starters are Bryan Woo (2-3) for the Mariners and Tejay Antone for the Reds.

Mariners vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (2-3, 4.15 ERA) vs Antone - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo

Woo (2-3) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 23-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with a 4.15 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .233.

He has earned a quality start four times in 13 starts this season.

Woo has made nine starts of five or more innings in 13 chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tejay Antone

Antone starts for the first time this season for the Reds.

The 29-year-old right-hander has one appearance in relief this season.

In one appearances this season, he has a .00 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .333 against him.

