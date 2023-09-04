Teoscar Hernández vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Teoscar Hernandez and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (86 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Cincinnati Reds and Tejay Antone on September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Tejay Antone
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has 27 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .266.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 56th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 112th and he is 48th in slugging.
- Hernandez enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .316 with two homers.
- Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 89 games this season (of 135 played), and had multiple hits in 39 of those games.
- In 16.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 50 games this season (37.0%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, and in 24 of those games (17.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 52 of 135 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|68
|.237
|AVG
|.292
|.286
|OBP
|.331
|.431
|SLG
|.489
|25
|XBH
|28
|12
|HR
|12
|40
|RBI
|44
|87/14
|K/BB
|86/15
|2
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.72).
- The Reds give up the third-most home runs in baseball (191 total, 1.4 per game).
- Antone starts for the first time this season for the Reds.
- The 29-year-old right-hander has one appearance out of the bullpen this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.