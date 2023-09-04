Ty France vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Ty France (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Tejay Antone. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Mets.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Tejay Antone
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Reds Player Props
|Mariners vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Mariners vs Reds
|Mariners vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Reds Odds
|Mariners vs Reds Prediction
Ty France At The Plate
- France has 30 doubles, 10 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .254.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 124th in the league in slugging.
- France has reached base via a hit in 80 games this year (of 132 played), and had multiple hits in 34 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 6.8% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- France has picked up an RBI in 28.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 54 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Mariners Players vs the Reds
- Click Here for Josh Rojas
- Click Here for Teoscar Hernández
- Click Here for J.P. Crawford
- Click Here for Mike Ford
- Click Here for Eugenio Suárez
- Click Here for Cal Raleigh
- Click Here for Julio Rodríguez
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|63
|.254
|AVG
|.253
|.342
|OBP
|.340
|.410
|SLG
|.341
|24
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|21
|47/19
|K/BB
|52/18
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.72 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (191 total, 1.4 per game).
- Antone gets the call to start for the Reds, his first this season.
- The 29-year-old right-hander has one appearance out of the bullpen this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.