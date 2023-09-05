Cal Raleigh vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (.344 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Connor Phillips and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his most recent appearance against the Reds.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Connor Phillips
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is hitting .232 with 21 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 48 walks.
- He ranks 120th in batting average, 107th in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
- Raleigh has picked up a hit in 68 of 121 games this season, with multiple hits 26 times.
- In 20 games this season, he has homered (16.5%, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish).
- In 38 games this year (31.4%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (14.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 50 of 121 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|62
|.244
|AVG
|.221
|.314
|OBP
|.310
|.473
|SLG
|.460
|23
|XBH
|24
|12
|HR
|13
|30
|RBI
|34
|57/20
|K/BB
|75/28
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.71 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the third-most home runs in baseball (193 total, 1.4 per game).
- Phillips takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The right-hander will make his MLB debut. He's 22 years old.
