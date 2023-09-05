Tuesday's game features the Cincinnati Reds (72-68) and the Seattle Mariners (77-60) matching up at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Reds according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on September 5.

The Mariners will look to Bryce Miller (8-4) against the Reds and Connor Phillips.

Mariners vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Reds 6, Mariners 5.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 6-4.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners have not covered in any of their last two games with a spread.

This season, the Mariners have won 53 out of the 93 games, or 57%, in which they've been favored.

Seattle has a record of 24-15, a 61.5% win rate, when favored by -160 or more by bookmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored 655 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Mariners have a 3.71 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule