TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds will hit the field against the Seattle Mariners and starter Bryce Miller on Tuesday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +135 moneyline odds. The total is 10 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Mariners vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -160 +135 10 -115 -105 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

In their last two games with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover each time.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners are 53-40 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 57% of those games).

Seattle has gone 24-15 (winning 61.5% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The Mariners have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this game.

In the 137 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Seattle, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-64-5).

The Mariners have covered only 23.5% of their games this season, going 4-13-0 ATS.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-29 38-31 26-22 50-36 57-44 19-14

