The Seattle Mariners (77-60) are looking for continued power from a slugger on a hot streak versus the Cincinnati Reds (72-68) on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park. Mike Ford is currently on a two-game homer streak.

The Mariners will look to Bryce Miller (8-4) against the Reds and Connor Phillips.

Mariners vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (8-4, 3.93 ERA) vs Phillips - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

The Mariners' Miller (8-4) will make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.93 and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .227 in 20 games this season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

In 20 starts this season, Miller has lasted five or more innings 15 times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Phillips

Phillips will start for the Reds, his first this season.

The righty will make his MLB debut at 22 years old.

