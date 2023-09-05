Mike Ford vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:24 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Mike Ford (batting .360 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Phillips. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Reds.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Connor Phillips
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is hitting .235 with six doubles, 15 home runs and 18 walks.
- In 42.4% of his games this year (28 of 66), Ford has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (15.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 19.7% of his games in 2023, and 7.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Ford has an RBI in 20 of 66 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (31.8%), including multiple runs in five games.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|37
|.250
|AVG
|.224
|.333
|OBP
|.311
|.514
|SLG
|.523
|7
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|9
|15
|RBI
|15
|27/7
|K/BB
|36/11
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.71).
- The Reds give up the third-most home runs in baseball (193 total, 1.4 per game).
- Phillips will make his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The righty will make his MLB debut. He's 22 years old.
