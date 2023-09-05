How to Watch the WNBA on Tuesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's WNBA slate has four exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the New York Liberty playing the Dallas Wings.
Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!
Today's WNBA Games
The Connecticut Sun face the Los Angeles Sparks
The Sparks hope to pick up a road win at the Sun on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CON Record: 25-12
- LAS Record: 16-21
- CON Stats: 82.4 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 79.0 Opp. PPG (first)
- LAS Stats: 78.4 PPG (11th in WNBA), 79.6 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.6 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 7.9 APG)
- LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.1 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 2.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -7
- CON Odds to Win: -316
- LAS Odds to Win: +235
- Total: 157.5 points
The Indiana Fever play host to the Chicago Sky
The Sky hope to pick up a road win at the Fever on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 12-25
- CHI Record: 15-22
- IND Stats: 81.8 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 85.4 Opp. PPG (12th)
- CHI Stats: 80.5 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 83.4 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.8 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 2.3 APG)
- CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (9.8 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 6.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -1
- CHI Odds to Win: -121
- IND Odds to Win: -101
- Total: 162 points
Watch live WNBA games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo.
The Dallas Wings take on the New York Liberty
The Liberty go on the road to face the Wings on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 20-17
- NYL Record: 30-7
- DAL Stats: 87.1 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.7 Opp. PPG (10th)
- NYL Stats: 88.9 PPG (second in WNBA), 79.7 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (18.6 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (22.8 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 3.9 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -5.5
- NYL Odds to Win: -226
- DAL Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 171 points
The Phoenix Mercury play host to the Washington Mystics
The Mystics look to pull off a road win at the Mercury on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 9-28
- WAS Record: 17-20
- PHO Stats: 76.5 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- WAS Stats: 79.9 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 80.8 Opp. PPG (fifth)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (17.8 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.1 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (15.4 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -6.5
- WAS Odds to Win: -268
- PHO Odds to Win: +211
- Total: 155 points
See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.