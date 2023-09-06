Currently the Denver Broncos have been given +4500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +650

+650 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4500

Denver Betting Insights

Denver put together a 6-9-0 ATS record last year.

A total of six Broncos games last season went over the point total.

Denver ranked 21st in total offense (325.1 yards per game) and seventh in total defense (320 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Broncos were 4-4 at home last season, but they won just one game on the road.

Denver won twice as the underdog (2-5) and went 3-5 as the favorite last season.

The Broncos were 3-9 in the AFC, including 1-5 in the AFC West.

Broncos Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Russell Wilson passed for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game), with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.5%.

On the ground, Wilson scored three touchdowns and accumulated 277 yards.

In the passing game, Jerry Jeudy scored six TDs, catching 67 balls for 972 yards (64.8 per game).

In 16 games with the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine rushed for 394 yards (24.6 per game) and two TDs.

In the passing game, Courtland Sutton scored two TDs, hauling in 64 balls for 829 yards (55.3 per game).

Alex Singleton had 152 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and three passes defended last year.

Broncos Player Futures

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders - +8000 2 September 17 Commanders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +2500 4 October 1 @ Bears - +6000 5 October 8 Jets - +1800 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +600 7 October 22 Packers - +6600 8 October 29 Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 10 November 13 @ Bills - +900 11 November 19 Vikings - +4000 12 November 26 Browns - +3500 13 December 3 @ Texans - +20000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2500 15 December 17 @ Lions - +2200 16 December 24 Patriots - +6600 17 December 31 Chargers - +2500 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +8000

