Josh Rojas vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:34 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Josh Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .407 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Lyon Richardson on the mound, on September 6 at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Reds.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Lyon Richardson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .243 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 82 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.0% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 3.7% of his games this season, and 1% of his chances at the plate.
- In 31.7% of his games this year, Rojas has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (9.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 36.6% of his games this season (30 of 82), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|15
|.241
|AVG
|.306
|.290
|OBP
|.358
|.379
|SLG
|.469
|2
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|7
|8/2
|K/BB
|15/4
|1
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.71).
- The Reds allow the third-most home runs in baseball (196 total, 1.4 per game).
- Richardson will make his first start of the season for the Reds.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 23-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.