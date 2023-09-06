Wednesday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (73-68) going head to head against the Seattle Mariners (77-61) at 6:40 PM ET (on September 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Reds, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Mariners will give the ball to Logan Gilbert (12-5, 3.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Lyon Richardson.

Mariners vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Mariners vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Mariners have a record of 5-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners are winless against the spread in their last two chances.

The Mariners have won 53, or 56.4%, of the 94 games they've played as favorites this season.

Seattle has a record of 22-11 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle ranks 11th in the majors with 661 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners' 3.74 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule