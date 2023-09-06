The Cincinnati Reds and Tyler Stephenson take the field against Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park.

The Mariners are listed as -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (+145). A 10.5-run total has been set for the game.

Mariners vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -175 +145 10.5 -110 -110 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Mariners and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last two games with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover each time.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have gone 53-41 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 56.4% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, Seattle has a record of 21-9 (70%).

The Mariners have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this contest.

Seattle has played in 138 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-64-5).

The Mariners have a 4-13-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 23.5% of the time).

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-29 38-32 26-22 50-37 57-45 19-14

