How to Watch the Mariners vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 6
Logan Gilbert and Lyon Richardson are the projected starters when the Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds play on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park.
Mariners vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners are 11th in MLB action with 184 total home runs.
- Seattle ranks 13th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage.
- The Mariners rank 19th in the majors with a .244 batting average.
- Seattle has the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (661 total runs).
- The Mariners' .325 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.
- Mariners batters strike out 10 times per game, the 29th-most in MLB.
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- Seattle's 3.74 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners have the first-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.184).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 28th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.56 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 161 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the New York Mets, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- Gilbert is looking to build upon a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Gilbert will try to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging six frames per outing.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/1/2023
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Kodai Senga
|9/2/2023
|Mets
|W 8-7
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|David Peterson
|9/3/2023
|Mets
|L 6-3
|Away
|George Kirby
|Tylor Megill
|9/4/2023
|Reds
|L 6-3
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Tejay Antone
|9/5/2023
|Reds
|L 7-6
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Connor Phillips
|9/6/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Lyon Richardson
|9/7/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Zack Littell
|9/8/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|-
|9/9/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Aaron Civale
|9/10/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Zach Eflin
|9/11/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Patrick Sandoval
