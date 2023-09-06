Julio Rodriguez will lead the charge for the Seattle Mariners (77-61) on Wednesday, September 6, when they clash with Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (73-68) at Great American Ball Park at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +140. A 9.5-run over/under is listed for the game.

Mariners vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (12-5, 3.56 ERA) vs Lyon Richardson - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Mariners vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 94 games this season and won 53 (56.4%) of those contests.

The Mariners have a 22-11 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Mariners have a 5-5 record from the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 101 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (48.5%) in those contests.

This year, the Reds have won 10 of 24 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+120) 2.5 (+115) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+100) Ty France 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) Teoscar Hernández 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+115)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1100 5th 2nd Win AL West +350 - 2nd

